Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,561 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of American International Group worth $31,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

