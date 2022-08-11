Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,432 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Sysco worth $28,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sysco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,012,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Sysco by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 518,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 178,767 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 242,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

