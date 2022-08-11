Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 16,601 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $27,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $242.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

