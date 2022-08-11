Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 297,981 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,981 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $30,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,243,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $9,118,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

NYSE OVV opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 3.05.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

