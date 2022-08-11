Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,005 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $26,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $253.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

