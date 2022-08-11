Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,050 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $27,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $400.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $695.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

