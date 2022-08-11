Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,005 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $29,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $186.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,806 shares of company stock worth $68,543,603 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

