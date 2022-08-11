Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $40,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $345.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.17.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.