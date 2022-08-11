Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.76. 264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Stories

