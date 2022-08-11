Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.76. 264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $36.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.