Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,801,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TGHI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 133,413,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,761,371. Touchpoint Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the software development, design, integration, support, and maintenance services of a robust fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

