Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SU. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.44. 249,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313,941. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

