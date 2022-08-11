Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ping Identity Put Options (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the average daily volume of 205 put options.

Ping Identity Stock Performance

NYSE:PING opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ping Identity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 83,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

