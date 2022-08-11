TradeStars (TSX) Price Up 26.7% This Week

TradeStars (TSX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $178,885.80 and $5,369.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TradeStars has traded up 26.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014959 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00039703 BTC.
TradeStars Profile
TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.
TradeStars Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TradeStars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TradeStars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.