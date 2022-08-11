Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Reaches $0.0663 on Major Exchanges

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $27,067.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0663 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

