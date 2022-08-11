Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.80.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,851. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.83.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.