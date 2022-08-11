Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Trane Technologies worth $30,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,851. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.80.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

