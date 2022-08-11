TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $69,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $8.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $674.57. The company had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,384. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $571.78 and its 200 day moving average is $606.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.62.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

