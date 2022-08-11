TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $685.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $629.00 to $685.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $712.62.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $666.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.99. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

