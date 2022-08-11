TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Performance

TSYHY opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.34.

TravelSky Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This is a positive change from TravelSky Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

See Also

