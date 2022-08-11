Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Travelzoo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Travelzoo Stock Performance
Travelzoo stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $6,496,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Travelzoo
Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.
