Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 6,755 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Accenture were worth $93,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.54. 29,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,795. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.64. The company has a market cap of $200.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.