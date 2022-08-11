Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,777,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,372 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intel were worth $88,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $441,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 13.8% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intel by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Intel by 10.9% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 15,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 103,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,533,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

