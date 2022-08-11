Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Tower were worth $49,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.17. 34,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,068. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

