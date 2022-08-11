Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $53,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CAT traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.88. 128,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,332. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.92 and its 200-day moving average is $203.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

