Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 12,113 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 591,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $59,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after buying an additional 59,037 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.88. 259,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,511,413. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.50. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

