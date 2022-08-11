Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $46,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 470,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,964,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

