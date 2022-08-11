Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,610 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $63,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.78. The stock had a trading volume of 66,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.58.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

