Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 4,223 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,708,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $105,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.88. 178,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,821,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $276.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

