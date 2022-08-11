Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Stryker were worth $39,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $8,231,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.54. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

