Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 12,672 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,672 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $226,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 58,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 30.0% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 112,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 38,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,925 shares of company stock worth $8,896,652 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.20. The stock had a trading volume of 626,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,845,500. The firm has a market cap of $481.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

