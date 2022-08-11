Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,252 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Netflix were worth $71,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.0% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in Netflix by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 137,093 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Netflix by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 220,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $82,740,000 after acquiring an additional 59,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix by 20.1% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.10. The stock had a trading volume of 204,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,744,421. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.27 and a 200 day moving average of $275.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.