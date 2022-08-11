Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.54

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

Tree Island Steel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.88 million and a PE ratio of 1.13.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.