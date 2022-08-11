Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.53.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,319. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.69. Trex has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. Trex’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth $54,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth $79,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

