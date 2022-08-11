Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 48500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Trigon Metals Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.