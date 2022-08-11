Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.10 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 92.60 ($1.12). Approximately 962,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,971,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.70 ($1.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Tritax EuroBox Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.10. The firm has a market cap of £397.91 million and a PE ratio of 371.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Tritax EuroBox Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Tritax EuroBox

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Robert Orr purchased 113,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £98,423.97 ($118,926.98). In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Robert Orr purchased 113,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £98,423.97 ($118,926.98). Also, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £2,354.94 ($2,845.51).

About Tritax EuroBox

(Get Rating)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

See Also

