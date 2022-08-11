Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,556,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $88,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.