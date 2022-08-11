Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.76% from the company’s current price.

TCNNF has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trulieve Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 292,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,746. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

