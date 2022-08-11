TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 672 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,072. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. TTEC has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TTEC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,880,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About TTEC

TTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on TTEC to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

