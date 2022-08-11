TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on TTEC to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

TTEC stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $59.02. 1,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,072. TTEC has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of TTEC by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

