TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.399-2.429 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

TTEC Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. TTEC has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price target on TTEC to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

