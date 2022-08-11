Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Shares Down 10.3%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 6,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 5,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

