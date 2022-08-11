Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TYIBF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in July

Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TYIBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of TYIBF opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.
Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
