Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TYIBF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in July

Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TYIBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of TYIBF opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Türkiye Is Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Türkiye Is Bankasi AS engages in the provision of financial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial, Retail and Private, Treasury Operations and Investment Activities. The Corporate and Commercial segment provides services to the large corporations, small and medium sized enterprises, and other trading companies within the course of its corporate and commercial operations through various financial media.

