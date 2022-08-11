Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) Head to Head Contrast

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) and Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Quantum Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources 28.44% 5.89% 3.82% Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Quantum Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $1.97 billion 2.62 $524.89 million $2.73 9.42 Quantum Materials N/A N/A -$8.96 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Materials.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Turquoise Hill Resources and Quantum Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 3 6 0 2.67 Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.84%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Quantum Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Quantum Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp. engages in the design, development, production and supply of nanomaterials, including quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles for a range of applications in televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors of the market. The company was founded by Stephen Squires on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, TX.

