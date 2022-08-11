TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock traded up GBX 0.77 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 80.37 ($0.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,301. The company has a market capitalization of £170.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7,960.00. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 75.40 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.76.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
