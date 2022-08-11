Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN traded up $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $81.61. 32,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.