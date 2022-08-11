U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 122,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 105,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $48.42. 80,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.