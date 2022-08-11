U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 2.6 %
U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.87. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.22.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy
In related news, Director Anne Motsenbocker acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after acquiring an additional 490,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
