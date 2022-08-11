U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 2.6 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.87. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 55.97%.

Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, Director Anne Motsenbocker acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after acquiring an additional 490,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile



U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

