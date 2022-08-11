UBS Group Boosts Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $17.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.20.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at $18,581,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,752 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $335,806.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,539,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,156,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,667 shares of company stock worth $3,650,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

