UBS Group Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to €350.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.95. 12,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,955. The stock has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.85.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Linde by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.