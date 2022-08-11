UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.36. Approximately 136,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,035,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in UiPath by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,595,245 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $641,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,800,243 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $535,437,000 after buying an additional 2,557,428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $436,988,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,917,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $413,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

